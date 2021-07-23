Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $27.51 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00020077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $27.51 million and $22.74 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00236177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00033830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001498 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

