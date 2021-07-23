UniLend Market Cap Achieves $19.71 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $19.71 million and $12.40 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

