Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,474.17 ($58.46).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,105.50 ($53.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,282.75. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a market cap of £107.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

