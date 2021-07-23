Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,710 shares.The stock last traded at $56.47 and had previously closed at $55.52.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Unilever alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.