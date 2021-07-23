Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5031 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Unilever has raised its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.