Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 40,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

