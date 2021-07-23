Unilever Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,398 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,255% compared to the average volume of 177 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.