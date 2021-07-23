Unilever’s (ULVR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,474.17 ($58.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 69 ($0.90) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,119.50 ($53.82). 1,855,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,282.75. The company has a market capitalization of £107.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.