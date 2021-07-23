UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 19% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $4.50 million and $56,194.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00140315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.51 or 1.00510824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,062,534 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

