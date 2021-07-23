Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.59.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

