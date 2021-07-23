Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,319. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.