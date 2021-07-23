Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 141.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

