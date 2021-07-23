Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of BurgerFi International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,130 shares of company stock worth $6,692,357. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

BurgerFi International Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

