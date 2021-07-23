Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Gogo accounts for about 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Gogo worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

