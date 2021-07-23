Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Gogo accounts for about 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Gogo worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87.
In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Gogo Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.