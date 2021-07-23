Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

HCIIU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 14,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

