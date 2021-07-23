Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $921,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $2,345,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MX stock remained flat at $$22.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,483. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MX. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

