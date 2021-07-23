Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Waitr accounts for about 0.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Waitr as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waitr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Waitr during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waitr by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRH shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,816. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $190.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

