Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 283,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Full House Resorts accounts for approximately 0.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

FLL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,962. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of 411.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

