Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000. iMedia Brands accounts for 1.5% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 3.66% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.