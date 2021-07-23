Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Roth CH Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $406,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Roth CH Acquisition II news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 5,021 shares of Roth CH Acquisition II stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $49,055.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Roth CH Acquisition II Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
