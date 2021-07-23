Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIIU. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of IIIIU stock remained flat at $$10.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,763. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

