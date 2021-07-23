Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $180,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

VRRM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,963. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

