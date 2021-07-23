Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,121,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $42,458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $37,468,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,280,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,486,000.

Shares of HERAU stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

