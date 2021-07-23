Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,664.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Unisocks has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $16,664.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $51,342.55 or 1.54720167 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

