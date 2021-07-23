Unistake Trading Up 19.1% This Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $75,208.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.19 or 1.00310260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,549,375 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

