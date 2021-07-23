UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,170,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,701,000 after buying an additional 388,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.02. 17,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $393.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

