Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.36% of Univest Financial worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Univest Financial by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 31.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.98 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

