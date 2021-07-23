UnlimitedIP Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $122,050.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00866510 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

