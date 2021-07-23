UnMarshal One Day Volume Reaches $630,343.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $630,343.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00100596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00140515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.34 or 1.00134791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.