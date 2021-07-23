UNUS SED LEO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00008565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00368489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

