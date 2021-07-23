uPlexa (UPX) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $843,385.99 and $870.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 145.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

