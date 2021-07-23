UpToken (UP) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One UpToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UpToken has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a total market cap of $200,710.51 and approximately $20.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UpToken

About UpToken

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

