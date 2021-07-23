Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Cap of $63,182.64

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $63,182.64 and approximately $73.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00302218 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

