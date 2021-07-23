Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $906.70 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

