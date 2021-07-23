USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.23. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on USAC. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 128,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 100,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

