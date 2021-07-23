USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 32,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,117. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.