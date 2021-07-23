USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $14.85 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00100208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00140601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,306.95 or 1.00083125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

