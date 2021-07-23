USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006175 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

