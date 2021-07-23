Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $973.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $887.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.