Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Square were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 96.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,845,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $260.59 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 367.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

