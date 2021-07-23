Utah Retirement Systems Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $192.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

