Utah Retirement Systems Has $16.49 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 693.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $145.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.85.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

