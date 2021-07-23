Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

