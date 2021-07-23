Utah Retirement Systems Sells 11,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

