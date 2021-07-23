Utah Retirement Systems Sells 14,900 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 752,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,680,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,889,000 after purchasing an additional 228,676 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

