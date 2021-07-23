Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $191.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.57. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

