Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 0.9%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

