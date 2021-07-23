Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.16. 43,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,823,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $949.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth about $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth about $2,422,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Uxin by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 879,766 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Uxin by 187.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Uxin by 73.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

