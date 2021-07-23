V.F. (VFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

