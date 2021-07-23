v.systems Market Capitalization Hits $38.63 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $38.63 million and $1.04 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,253,063,688 coins and its circulating supply is 2,329,455,224 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

